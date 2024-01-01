Lancaster restaurants you'll love
More about La Calle Doce - Lancaster - Lancaster
La Calle Doce - Lancaster - Lancaster
161 Historic Town Square, Lancaster
|Popular items
|Quesadilla Suprema
|$15.95
Layered flour tortillas filled with grilled shrimp, black beans, sliced tomatoes and cheese, served with guacamole and sour cream
|Quesadilla Spinach
|$10.95
Large flour tortilla filled with melted Monterey Jack cheese and spinach
|SIDE BREAD
|$1.25
More about Mariscos La Marina - Lancaster
Mariscos La Marina - Lancaster
920 N I-35, Lancaster
|Popular items
|Menudo
|$11.99
traditional mexican soup made with cow's stomach (tripe) in broth with red chili peppers base.
served with tortillas
|Caldo de Pescado
|$18.50
fish soup with celery,carrots & cilantro,served with rice and bread
|Fajita Mix Pollo / Res (1 Per)
|$21.00
Grilled beef & chicken fajitas .
Served with rice, beans pico, sour cream and choice of tortillas. For 1 person
More about Mariscos La Marea - Lancaster - 3250 W. Pleasant Run Road
Mariscos La Marea - Lancaster - 3250 W. Pleasant Run Road
3250 W. Pleasant Run Road, Lancaster