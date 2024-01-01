Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lancaster restaurants you'll love

Lancaster restaurants
  • Lancaster

Must-try Lancaster restaurants

La Calle Doce - Lancaster - Lancaster

161 Historic Town Square, Lancaster

TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Quesadilla Suprema$15.95
Layered flour tortillas filled with grilled shrimp, black beans, sliced tomatoes and cheese, served with guacamole and sour cream
Quesadilla Spinach$10.95
Large flour tortilla filled with melted Monterey Jack cheese and spinach
SIDE BREAD$1.25
More about La Calle Doce - Lancaster - Lancaster
Mariscos La Marina - Lancaster

920 N I-35, Lancaster

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Menudo$11.99
traditional mexican soup made with cow's stomach (tripe) in broth with red chili peppers base.
served with tortillas
Caldo de Pescado$18.50
fish soup with celery,carrots & cilantro,served with rice and bread
Fajita Mix Pollo / Res (1 Per)$21.00
Grilled beef & chicken fajitas .
Served with rice, beans pico, sour cream and choice of tortillas. For 1 person
More about Mariscos La Marina - Lancaster
Mariscos La Marea - Lancaster - 3250 W. Pleasant Run Road

3250 W. Pleasant Run Road, Lancaster

More about Mariscos La Marea - Lancaster - 3250 W. Pleasant Run Road

