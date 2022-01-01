Fusion Brewing

Come in and enjoy! Fusion Brewing is a family friendly brewery in Lexington KY, Distillery District that makes a wide variety of Beers. The brewery has a wide spectrum of beers aimed to educate the customer as well as provide an exciting and relaxing environment to kick back and enjoy a great beverage with friends, family, or even by your lonesome. We have games, are dog friendly and have a huge patio!!

