Boneless wings in Land O Lakes

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

7040 Land O Lakes Blvd, Land O Lakes

Avg 4.1 (1596 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Boneless Wing Basket$13.99
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
Boneless 10 Wings$11.59
10 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (540-1190 CAL)
Boneless 6 Wings$8.99
6 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (320-710 CAL)
FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

18835 State Road 54, Lutz

Avg 3.8 (754 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Boneless Wing Basket$13.99
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
Boneless 10 Wings$11.59
10 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (540-1190 CAL)
Boneless 6 Wings$8.99
6 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (320-710 CAL)
