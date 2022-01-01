Grilled chicken in Land O Lakes
Land O Lakes restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
7040 Land O Lakes Blvd, Land O Lakes
|Grilled Chicken Dinner
|$11.59
2 seasoned chicken breasts grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and your choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Try it Nashville Hot style (770-980 Cal)
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
|Lighter Grilled Chicken
|$9.99
Seasoned chicken breast grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. (930 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
18835 State Road 54, Lutz
|Grilled Chicken Dinner
|$11.59
2 seasoned chicken breasts grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and your choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Try it Nashville Hot style (770-980 Cal)
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
|Lighter Grilled Chicken
|$9.99
Seasoned chicken breast grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. (930 Cal)
More about Healthy & Fresco
Healthy & Fresco
21539 VILLAGE LAKES SHOPPING CENTER DRIVE, Land O' Lakes
|#11- GRILLED CHICKEN - ZUCCHINI - BROCCOLI - BACON (316 CAL)
|$7.99
|#2- GRILLED CHICKEN - YELLOW RICE - ZUCCHINI - BROCCOLI (435 CAL)
|$7.99
|#1- GRILLED CHICKEN - SWEET POTATOES - ZUCCHINI - BROCCOLI (335 CAL)
|$7.99