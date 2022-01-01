Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Land O Lakes

Land O Lakes restaurants
Land O Lakes restaurants that serve grilled chicken

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

7040 Land O Lakes Blvd, Land O Lakes

Avg 4.1 (1596 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Dinner$11.59
2 seasoned chicken breasts grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and your choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Try it Nashville Hot style (770-980 Cal)
Grilled Chicken Wrap$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
Lighter Grilled Chicken$9.99
Seasoned chicken breast grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. (930 Cal)
FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

18835 State Road 54, Lutz

Avg 3.8 (754 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Dinner$11.59
2 seasoned chicken breasts grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and your choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Try it Nashville Hot style (770-980 Cal)
Grilled Chicken Wrap$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
Lighter Grilled Chicken$9.99
Seasoned chicken breast grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. (930 Cal)
Healthy & Fresco

21539 VILLAGE LAKES SHOPPING CENTER DRIVE, Land O' Lakes

No reviews yet
Takeout
#11- GRILLED CHICKEN - ZUCCHINI - BROCCOLI - BACON (316 CAL)$7.99
#2- GRILLED CHICKEN - YELLOW RICE - ZUCCHINI - BROCCOLI (435 CAL)$7.99
#1- GRILLED CHICKEN - SWEET POTATOES - ZUCCHINI - BROCCOLI (335 CAL)$7.99
