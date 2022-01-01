Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Land O Lakes

Land O Lakes restaurants
Land O Lakes restaurants that serve quesadillas

Steak Quesadilla image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

7040 Land O Lakes Blvd, Land O Lakes

Avg 4.1 (1596 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak Quesadilla$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
Chicken Quesadilla$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)
Steak Quesadilla image

FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

18835 State Road 54, Lutz

Avg 3.8 (754 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak Quesadilla$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
Chicken Quesadilla$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)
QUESADILLA image

 

Healthy & Fresco

21539 VILLAGE LAKES SHOPPING CENTER DRIVE, Land O' Lakes

No reviews yet
Takeout
QUESADILLA$9.99
1 tortilla, 1 protein, 2 toppings and 1 dressing. Served with cheddar cheese. Made with your choice of tortilla.
