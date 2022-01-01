Go
Toast

Land of Sushi

Come in and enjoy!

2412 E. Arapahoe Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

YELLOW TAIL$2.50
SALMON$2.50
AVOCADO ROLL$6.50
MISO SOUP$4.00
RAINBOW ROLL$12.50
CALIFORNIA ROLL$7.50
SALMON SA$2.50
TUNA$2.50
EDAMAME$6.50
SPICY TUNA ROLL$8.50
See full menu

Location

2412 E. Arapahoe Rd

Centennial CO

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Chook Chicken - Cherry Hills

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sazza Pizza + Salads

No reviews yet

For the past Decade Sazza has been joining the beginning of Salad and the end of Pizza to create the perfect match: Sa+zza = SAZZA. We handcraft our pizzas, salads, soups and dessert from our family recipes. We have a passion for responsibly grown food and are dedicated to bringing you the best of what we can source, create, prepare, and serve. Get L.O.S.T in the flavors of Sazza ( Local, Organic, Sustainable, Transparent)

Cubs Q

No reviews yet

Cub's slow-smoked BBQ serving Denver & the Rocky Mountain region. Locally inspired! Family owned and operated. Contact for Catering & Corporate Events.

WingWok

No reviews yet

Eat More Seoul Food

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston