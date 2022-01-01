Lander restaurants you'll love

Toast
Must-try Lander restaurants

Cowfish image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Cowfish

148 Main St, Lander

Avg 4.5 (688 reviews)
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$11.00
Diced Green Apples, Fresh Grated Parmesan, Toasted Almonds, Balsamic Reduction
Cowfish Carrot Cake$9.00
Vanilla Cream Cheese Frosting, Toasted Walnuts, Candied Carrot
Baby Back Ribs$24.00
Apple Cider Braised, Cowfish BBQ Sauce, Hand-cut Fries
More about Cowfish
Lincoln Street Bakery image

SOUPS

Lincoln Street Bakery

223 Lincoln Street, Lander

Avg 4.8 (42 reviews)
Red Beans and Ham$12.00
Long Rifle Omelette$12.00
Mochi Muffin$3.00
More about Lincoln Street Bakery
Gannett Grill image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gannett Grill

126 Main St, Lander

Avg 4 (347 reviews)
Trbovich$11.50
Old Fashioned$12.25
BYO
More about Gannett Grill
More near Lander to explore

Idaho Falls

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Idaho Falls

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Logan

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Red Lodge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Rexburg

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Craig

No reviews yet

Riverton

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Casper

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Gillette

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
