Go
A map showing the location of Lander's Liquor Bar - San Clemente 2.0View gallery

Lander's Liquor Bar - San Clemente 2.0

Closed today

review star

No reviews yet

1814 N El Camino Real

San Clemente, CA 92672

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 1:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:59 am

Location

1814 N El Camino Real, San Clemente CA 92672

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

MOULIN - San Clemente
orange starNo Reviews
120 Avenida Pico San Clemente, CA 92672
View restaurantnext
57 Beach Hut Deli
orange starNo Reviews
1844 N El Camino Real San Clemente, CA 92672
View restaurantnext
The Shwack Cantina
orange star4.7 • 182
1527 El Camino Real San Clemente, CA 92672
View restaurantnext
Brussels Bistro
orange star4.6 • 491
218 Avenida Del Mar San Clemente, CA 92672
View restaurantnext
The Cellar
orange star4.6 • 1,874
156 Avenida Del Mar San Clemente, CA 92672-4016
View restaurantnext
HH Cottons
orange star4.2 • 1,166
201 Avenida Del Mar San Clemente, CA 92672
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Clemente

TJ's Woodfire Pizza
orange star4.6 • 5,134
641 Camino De Los Mares, Suite 100/110 San Clemente, CA 92673
View restaurantnext
Biggie's Burgers- San Clemente
orange star4.3 • 1,549
1017 S El Camino Real San Clemente, CA 92672
View restaurantnext
Pierside Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.3 • 1,318
610 Avenida Victoria San Clemente, CA 92672
View restaurantnext
HH Cottons
orange star4.2 • 1,166
201 Avenida Del Mar San Clemente, CA 92672
View restaurantnext
Brussels Bistro
orange star4.6 • 491
218 Avenida Del Mar San Clemente, CA 92672
View restaurantnext
Tamarindo
orange star4.3 • 343
110 South El Camino Real San Clemente, CA 92672
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Lander's Liquor Bar - San Clemente 2.0

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston