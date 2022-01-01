Lander's Liquor Bar - San Clemente 2.0
Closed today
No reviews yet
1814 N El Camino Real
San Clemente, CA 92672
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
Location
1814 N El Camino Real, San Clemente CA 92672
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in San Clemente
TJ's Woodfire Pizza
4.6 • 5,134
641 Camino De Los Mares, Suite 100/110 San Clemente, CA 92673
View restaurant
Biggie's Burgers- San Clemente
4.3 • 1,549
1017 S El Camino Real San Clemente, CA 92672
View restaurant