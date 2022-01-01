Go
Landing Beer Company & Utopian Coffee + Kitchen

Open Monday through Saturday:
Utopian Coffee + Kitchen 7a-4p and Landing Beer Company. 11a-10p.

118 W Columbia St • $$

Avg 3.5 (4 reviews)

Popular Items

Crispy Chicken Strips$6.00
fried and breaded chicken strips
Landing Burger$13.00
Cheddar, pickles, crispy onions, lettuce, c-street sauce, and two smashed beef patties on a brioche bun. Served with kettle chips.
Drip Coffee (Self Serve)$2.50
Quick and easy, and still delicious. Brewed with beans from our direct relationship coffee farmers. Self Serve from the counter.
Latte$3.50
Espresso and steamed milk.
Avocado Smash Burger$15.00
Double smash burger topped with pepperjack cheese, avocado dip, arugula, and honey sriracha. Served on a brioche bun!
Miel$4.00
Miel means "honey" in Spanish.
This drink carries the sweetness of the honey and cut with cinnamon, partnered with espresso and steamed milk.
Cookie$2.00
Cappuccino$3.00
A drink of thirds. 2 oz of espresso, 2 oz of steamed milk, 2 oz of microfoam
Waffle Fries$4.00
Bacon & Egg Sandwich$8.00
Coffee rubbed bacon, gouda cheese, farm egg, spicy aioli, brioche
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

118 W Columbia St

Fort Wayne IN

SundayClosed
Monday4:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:45 pm
Tuesday4:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:45 pm
Wednesday4:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:45 pm
Thursday4:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:45 pm
Friday5:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 11:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

