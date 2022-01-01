Go
Landlubbers Raw Bar & Grill

1851 N Pine Island Road

Popular Items

Atlantic Salmon Grilled or Blackened$15.99
comes with two sides
Big Basket French Fries$4.99
Kid-Chicken Nuggets$5.99
comes with honey mustard
The Lost Boys Cheese Burger$11.99
fresh burger patty + lettuce + tomato + onions + mayo + double American cheese
Chicken Philly$11.99
9oz diced chicken breast, comes with onions add grilled mushrooms or peppers 25¢ each
10 WINGS$16.99
comes with choice of sauce also includes celery and homemade bleu cheese dressing
Steak Philly$13.99
10oz shaved ribeye comes with onions. add grilled mushrooms or peppers for 25¢ each
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$10.99
fried chicken + wing sauce choice + side BC + lettuce + tomato
Full Rack Baby Back Ribs$20.99
seasoned and smoked in house with our homemade rub and finished with our homemade BBQ sauce
Mozzarella Sticks$7.99
Location

1851 N Pine Island Road

Plantation FL

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
