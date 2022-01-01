Go
Landmark Smokehouse

Quality BBQ / Scratch Kitchen / Bulk Vacuum Sealed Smoked Meat / Currently: Dine-In / Curbside / Take-Out / Delivery Services

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

11637 Clifton Blvd • $$

Avg 4.5 (182 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Choice of grilled or fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, brioche bun; add bacon ($2), cheese ($1), or avocado spread ($2)
Deconstructed Burrito Bowl$13.00
Choice of brisket, pulled pork, pulled chicken or tofu; jasmine rice, chihuahua cheese, black beans, avocado spread, pico, pickled onions, sour cream
Reuben$15.00
Choice of Montreal Smoked Meat or smoked turkey, swiss, Cleveland Kraut, russian dressing, grilled rye
Mac & Cheese$12.00
Shell pasta, smoked gouda, cheddar, chives, panko bread
crumbs; add chicken (+$4) or BBQ pulled pork
Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.00
Coleslaw, pickle chips, brioche bun, choice of BBQ sauce
Side Mac & Cheese$4.00
Shell pasta, smoked gouda, cheddar, chives, panko bread crumbs.
French Fries$3.00
Smoked St. Louis Ribs$16.00
Half-slab with KC BBQ sauce, sides of coleslaw, french fries
Half Rack Ribs (Hot)$15.00
Limited time discount; St. Louis pork ribs, smoked over cherry wood.
Smoked Brisket$12.00
Onion, pickle, brioche bun, choice of BBQ sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Seating
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

11637 Clifton Blvd

Cleveland OH

Sunday9:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:30 pm
