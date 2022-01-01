Go
Toast

Landmark Cafe & Grill

At Landmark Cafe & Grill, we serve Cajun-American comfort food in a charming atmosphere fit for relaxation and good conversation. We may have had a few different names over the years, but we’re still the same Lucedale staple that this community has known since 1917. There’s nothing we love more than seeing our longtime guests leave happy, and it’s always a joy welcoming new ones. We hope you’ll come by to enjoy a meal and experience the history and charm Landmark Cafe & Grill has to offer.

5173 Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Sweet Tea
Fried Shrimp Basket$13.99
Shrimp, catfish, oysters and crawfish tails are served with hushpuppies.
Landmark Burger$12.99
12oz USDA Choice Ribeye$21.99
Chicken Strawberry Summer$12.99
Our house blend of Arcadian Harvest and romaine topped with pepper jack cheese, green onions, tomatoes and Boom Boom shrimp drizzled with ranch.
Creole Chicken$11.99
A bed of creamy mashed potatoes topped with a fried chicken breast smothered in our homemade crawfish sauce and fried jalapeños.
Garden Salad$6.99
Our house blend of Arcadian Harvest and romaine topped with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, shredded cheese, bacon bits and croutons.
Chicken Tender Basket$8.99
Boom Boom Shrimp Salad$12.99
Our house blend of Arcadian Harvest and romaine topped with pepper jack cheese, green onions, tomatoes and Boom Boom shrimp dazzled with ranch.
Boom Boom Shrimp Tacos$12.99
Three tacos filled with lettuce, pepper-jack cheese, and tomatoes topped with boom boom shrimp and a ranch drizzle.
See full menu

Location

5173 Main Street

Lucedale MS

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Little Brick Oven

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hickory Hog

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lotta Burger

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston