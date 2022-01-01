Landy's Restaurant
Landy's Restaurant opened in 2015 and is renowned for serving freshly prepared seafood and steak dishes, as well as exceptional authentic Mediterranean cuisine. Open Tuesday - Sunday.
SEAFOOD
1400 Aqua View Lane • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1400 Aqua View Lane
Englewood FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Mimosas
Offering Dine In, Takeout Orders and Delivery.
Farlow's On The Water
Come in and enjoy!
EndZone Sports Grille
Come in and enjoy!
Ken and Barb's
Come in and enjoy!