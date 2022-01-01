Go
Landy's Restaurant opened in 2015 and is renowned for serving freshly prepared seafood and steak dishes, as well as exceptional authentic Mediterranean cuisine. Open Tuesday - Sunday.

SEAFOOD

1400 Aqua View Lane • $$

Avg 3.8 (826 reviews)

Popular Items

Shrimp Rockafeller$26.00
Jumbo pink shrimp with spinach & bacon in our Alfredo & tossed over penne.
Fried Calamari$15.00
◇ Hand cut tentacles & rings, lightly seasoned & served with our remoulade.
Salmon- Fresh Catch$27.50
Stuffed Flounder$25.00
Basa$14.99
Grouper Sandwich$19.50
Our local Gulf catch! Choose broiled, blackened, grilled or fried. Served on a corn dusted Kaiser with fresh crisp lettuce & sliced tomato.
Tomato Basil Pie$16.50
Fish & Chips$24.50
Traditional British style battered haddock or cod & hand cut potato - a 45 year old family recipe!
Gyro$15.50
Seasoned lamb & beef strips topped w/tomato, onion & tzatziki in pita.
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1400 Aqua View Lane

Englewood FL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
