Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lanesboro restaurants you'll love

Go
Lanesboro restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Lanesboro

Lanesboro's top cuisines

American
American
Coffee & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Scroll right

Must-try Lanesboro restaurants

JUNIPER'S image

 

JUNIPER'S

109 Parkway Ave S, Lanesboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Hummus n Olives$10.00
Cucumber, crispy chickpeas, roasted grapes, dill, crostinis
Fried Cauliflower$11.00
Battered Cauliflower, North African Spiced, apricot tamarind chutney
Veggie Bowl$17.00
brown rice, quinoa, gigante beans, chopped greens, seasonal vegetables, pistachio dukkah, avocado
More about JUNIPER'S
Pedal Pushers Cafe image

 

Pedal Pushers Cafe

121 Parkway Ave N, Lanesboro

Avg 4.6 (1159 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
pulled pork & slaw$13.00
slow roasted bbq pulled pork topped with aged cheddar cheese & creamy cabbage slaw on a brioche bun
white cheddar cheese curds$9.00
breaded curds (WW Homestead Dairy -Waukon, IA) fried to a golden brown and served with ranch dressing.
blackened chicken grain bowl$12.00
blackened chicken breast with black bean corn salsa and crumbled queso fresco served on a bed of quinoa and vegetable rice pilaf, drizzled with poblano avocado ranch sauce
More about Pedal Pushers Cafe
Root River Unwined image

 

Root River Unwined

102 Coffee Street W, Lanesboro

Avg 4.3 (33 reviews)
More about Root River Unwined
Map

More near Lanesboro to explore

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

La Crosse

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Waterloo

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Winona

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

La Crosse

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (264 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston