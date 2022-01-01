Lanesboro restaurants you'll love
JUNIPER'S
109 Parkway Ave S, Lanesboro
|Hummus n Olives
|$10.00
Cucumber, crispy chickpeas, roasted grapes, dill, crostinis
|Fried Cauliflower
|$11.00
Battered Cauliflower, North African Spiced, apricot tamarind chutney
|Veggie Bowl
|$17.00
brown rice, quinoa, gigante beans, chopped greens, seasonal vegetables, pistachio dukkah, avocado
Pedal Pushers Cafe
121 Parkway Ave N, Lanesboro
|pulled pork & slaw
|$13.00
slow roasted bbq pulled pork topped with aged cheddar cheese & creamy cabbage slaw on a brioche bun
|white cheddar cheese curds
|$9.00
breaded curds (WW Homestead Dairy -Waukon, IA) fried to a golden brown and served with ranch dressing.
|blackened chicken grain bowl
|$12.00
blackened chicken breast with black bean corn salsa and crumbled queso fresco served on a bed of quinoa and vegetable rice pilaf, drizzled with poblano avocado ranch sauce