California burgers in Lanesboro

Lanesboro restaurants
Lanesboro restaurants that serve california burgers

Driftless - Lanesboro - 100 Beacon St W

100 Beacon St W, Lanesboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
California Burger$15.00
Grandpa Don's 1/3 pound ground beef patty with Homestead dairy cheddar cheese topped with mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles and onions on a toasted Baker's Field bun.
More about Driftless - Lanesboro - 100 Beacon St W
Pedal Pushers Cafe - Downtown Lanesboro

121 Parkway Ave N, Lanesboro

Avg 4.6 (1159 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
soup and sandwich$13.00
Soup of the day with the sandwich special.
california burger$14.50
thick 7oz grilled beef patty topped with american cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & pickles on a brioche bun
More about Pedal Pushers Cafe - Downtown Lanesboro

