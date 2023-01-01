California burgers in Lanesboro
Lanesboro restaurants that serve california burgers
More about Driftless - Lanesboro - 100 Beacon St W
Driftless - Lanesboro - 100 Beacon St W
100 Beacon St W, Lanesboro
|California Burger
|$15.00
Grandpa Don's 1/3 pound ground beef patty with Homestead dairy cheddar cheese topped with mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles and onions on a toasted Baker's Field bun.
More about Pedal Pushers Cafe - Downtown Lanesboro
Pedal Pushers Cafe - Downtown Lanesboro
121 Parkway Ave N, Lanesboro
|soup and sandwich
|$13.00
Soup of the day with the sandwich special.
|california burger
|$14.50
thick 7oz grilled beef patty topped with american cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & pickles on a brioche bun