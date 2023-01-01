Cheeseburgers in Lanesboro
Driftless Trading Post - 100 Beacon St W
100 Beacon St W, Lanesboro
|Cheeseburger
|$10.00
Grandpa Don's 1/3 lb beef patty with Homestead Dairy sliced curd cheese, pickles and onions on a toasted Baker's Field bun.
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$13.00
Grandpa Don's 1/3 beef patty and bacon with Homestead Dairy sliced curd cheese, red onions and BBQ sauce on a toasted Baker's Field bun.