LANEY & LU

Thank you so much for being here, we are so excited to serve you!
We believe in doing the right thing and take great care to source mindfully. We use organic and local where possible. Our packaging is 100% compostable. Bring it back to us and we’ll compost it for you!
PLEASE NOTE: Our food is prepared in a facility that uses dairy, coconut, mushroom, some animal products and shellfish, wheat, fermented soy (miso), and nuts. This means that despite our incredible care and sanitization protocols, we can not certify your food is 100% allergen free. It is important that you clearly note your allergies (and their severity) with each order. Have a preference? Our food and drink is made to order, and most dietary preferences can be accommodated. *Consuming raw or undercooked eggs or dairy may increase your risk of food-borne illnesses, particularly if you have certain medical conditions.

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS

26 Water St Unit 6 • $$

Avg 4.8 (497 reviews)

Popular Items

Huevos Rancheros$14.00
Two organic eggs over easy, black beans, spinach, pico de gallo, avocado, watermelon radish, scallion, avocado cilantro sauce, choice of warm quinoa or brown rice
(contains animal product, coconut)
Berry Banana
Blueberry, strawberry, banana, unsweetened almond milk
(contains tree nuts)
Avocado Toast with Sea Salt$6.00
Juniper Cottage (Newmarket, NH) organic, sourdough bread (or substitute gluten free), avocado, sea salt
(contains gluten)
Colorful Curry$14.00
Roasted sweet potato, spinach, carrot, red + yellow pepper, purple cabbage, avocado, scallion, Thai cashews, sesame seeds, almond miso sauce, muchi curry, choice of warm quinoa or brown rice
(contains coconut, seeds, soy, tree nuts)
Thai Peanut Noodles$14.00
Chilled soba noodles (or sub warm grains + mixed greens), beet pickled organic egg, carrot, beet, watermelon radish, purple cabbage, avocado, Thai cashews, fresh herbs, sesame seeds, peanut ginger sauce
(contains animal product, coconut, gluten, peanuts, seeds, tree nuts)
Falafel Mediterranean$14.00
Sesame falafel, spinach, cherry tomato, red onion, cucumber, local feta, microgreens, sesame seed, avocado, yogurt tzatziki, lemon turmeric tahini sauce, choice of warm quinoa or brown rice
(contains animal product, dairy, seeds)
Strawberry Acai$13.00
Acai, strawberry, banana, unsweetened almond milk, blended, over Kate's Bakery (Kittery ME) gluten-free/vegan granola, topped with banana, strawberry, blueberry, cacao nibs, hemp seeds, coconut
(contains tree nuts, coconut, seeds)
Fiesta$14.00
Black beans, mixed greens, red + yellow pepper, carrot, cilantro hummus, pico de gallo, avocado, pickled jalapeno, scallion, avolantro sauce, choice of warm quinoa or brown rice
(contains seeds)
Sweet Green
Kale, spinach, banana, mango, ginger root, cinnamon, unsweetened almond milk
(contains tree nuts)
Epic Egg$9.00
Juniper Cottage (Newmarket, NH) organic, sourdough bread (or substitute gluten free), organic egg fried in coconut oil, spinach, pesto, tomato, avocado, local grass-fed cheddar cheese
(contains animal product, coconut, gluten, dairy)
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Digital Payments
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

26 Water St Unit 6

Exeter NH

Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
