Langhorne restaurants you'll love
Langhorne's top cuisines
Must-try Langhorne restaurants
More about Margaritas Mexican Restaurant
Margaritas Mexican Restaurant
198 North Buckstown Rd, Langhorne
|Popular items
|The Mexican Flag
|$15.99
3 enchiladas filled with chicken, braised beef or pork carnitas, each baked in red, white and green sauces. Served with Mexican rice and beans.
|Hector’s Quesadilla
|$9.49
Melted cheese with mild red and green chilies. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
|Queso
|$6.99
Our distinctive Mexican melted cheese dip
More about Sandy's Beef & Ale
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Sandy's Beef & Ale
2028 E Old Lincoln Hwy, Langhorne
More about Moish and Itzy's
Moish and Itzy's
21-22 Summit Square Shopping Center, Langhorne
|Popular items
|Matzoh Ball Soup
Served with crackers. Add bread for $1.00 extra.
|Knishes
|$3.25
Potato, kasha, spinach, or cheese.
|(R1) Reuben
|$15.99
Hot corned beef with melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Russian dressing, served grilled on rye.