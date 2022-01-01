Langhorne restaurants you'll love

Langhorne's top cuisines

Must-try Langhorne restaurants

Margaritas Mexican Restaurant

198 North Buckstown Rd, Langhorne

Avg 4 (1255 reviews)
Popular items
The Mexican Flag$15.99
3 enchiladas filled with chicken, braised beef or pork carnitas, each baked in red, white and green sauces. Served with Mexican rice and beans.
Hector’s Quesadilla$9.49
Melted cheese with mild red and green chilies. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
Queso$6.99
Our distinctive Mexican melted cheese dip
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Sandy's Beef & Ale

2028 E Old Lincoln Hwy, Langhorne

Avg 4.6 (542 reviews)
Moish and Itzy's

21-22 Summit Square Shopping Center, Langhorne

No reviews yet
Popular items
Matzoh Ball Soup
Served with crackers. Add bread for $1.00 extra.
Knishes$3.25
Potato, kasha, spinach, or cheese.
(R1) Reuben$15.99
Hot corned beef with melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Russian dressing, served grilled on rye.
Trenton

