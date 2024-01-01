Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken wraps in Langhorne

Go
Langhorne restaurants
Toast

Langhorne restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps

Item pic

 

Jays Joint - 1205 Highland Avenue

1205 Highland Avenue, Langhorne

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Grilled Chicken Wrap$9.95
Grilled Chicken Tossed w/ Mild Buffalo Sauce w/ Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Served on a Whole Wheat Wrap (Spicy)
Buffalo Chicken Fingers Wrap$9.95
Chicken Fingers Tossed w/ Mild Buffalo Sauce w/ Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Served on a Whole Wheat Wrap (Spicy)
More about Jays Joint - 1205 Highland Avenue
Sandy's Beef & Ale image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Sandy's Beef & Ale

2028 E Old Lincoln Hwy, Langhorne

Avg 4.6 (542 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.95
More about Sandy's Beef & Ale

Browse other tasty dishes in Langhorne

Chicken Wraps

Grilled Chicken

Salmon

Calamari

Cheese Fries

Tacos

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Langhorne to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Newtown

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Southampton

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Lawrence Township

No reviews yet

Bristol

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (765 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (79 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 5 (6 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2498 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (185 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (205 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (574 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (137 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (619 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (322 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston