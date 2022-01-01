Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken teriyaki in Langhorne

Go
Langhorne restaurants
Langhorne restaurants that serve chicken teriyaki

Moish and Itzy's image

 

Moish and Itzy's

21-22 Summit Square Shopping Center, Langhorne

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Boneless Chicken Breast Teriyaki$20.99
Includes bread basket, choice of soup or salad, and choice of 2 vegetables.
#5 Teriyaki Chicken Breast$14.99
Brushed with teriyaki sauce, topped with grilled pineapple. Served on a freshly baked kaiser roll, accompanied with french fries, coleslaw, lettuce, and tomato garnish.
More about Moish and Itzy's
Consumer pic

 

Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse - Langhorne

2329 Lincoln Hwy, Langhorne

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Teriyaki$20.99
Boneless, tender chicken breast served with traditional soup, salad, and white rice
More about Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse - Langhorne

