Shrimp salad in Langhorne

Moish and Itzy's image

 

Moish and Itzy's

21-22 Summit Square Shopping Center, Langhorne

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
(CP7) Shrimp Salad$17.99
Potato salad, coleslaw, sliced tomato, lettuce, sliced cucumbers, onions, and black olives.
Appetizer Shrimp Salad$18.99
With lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, and olives. Served with bread & butter.
More about Moish and Itzy's
Consumer pic

 

Margaritas Mexican Restaurant

198 North Buckstown Rd, Langhorne

Avg 4 (1255 reviews)
Takeout
Coconut Shrimp Salad$15.50
Lightly fried shrimp tossed in spicy coconut sauce. Served over chopped lettuce, cucumbers, salsa fresca, roasted corn salsa, queso fresco. Comes with our house tequila lime vinaigrette dressing.
More about Margaritas Mexican Restaurant

