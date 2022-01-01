Tacos in Langhorne
Langhorne restaurants that serve tacos
Margaritas Mexican Restaurant
198 North Buckstown Rd, Langhorne
|Kids Taco
|$7.00
Hard corn, soft white corn or flour tortilla with chicken or ground beef and lettuce, cheese and tomato.
|Taco Salad
|$14.75
Crisp tortilla bowl with shredded lettuce, cheese, salsa fresca, enchilada sauce, guacamole and crema.
|Original Fish Tacos (3)
|$14.75
Tortilla encrusted fish, roasted corn salsa, shredded red cabbage and chipotle aioli on white corn tortillas.
Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse - Langhorne
2329 Lincoln Hwy, Langhorne
|Rock Shrimp Taco
|$6.25
Tempura style rock shrimp topped with diced pineapple and togarashi
|Taco Combo
|$15.99
3 Crispy wonton taco shells, Asian slaw, topped with spicy mayo and teriyaki sauce
|Beef Taco
|$5.50
Crispy wonton taco shell with beef, Asian slaw, topped with spicy mayo and teriyaki sauce with sushi rice