Tacos in Langhorne

Langhorne restaurants
Toast

Langhorne restaurants that serve tacos

Margaritas Mexican Restaurant

198 North Buckstown Rd, Langhorne

Avg 4 (1255 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Taco$7.00
Hard corn, soft white corn or flour tortilla with chicken or ground beef and lettuce, cheese and tomato.
Taco Salad$14.75
Crisp tortilla bowl with shredded lettuce, cheese, salsa fresca, enchilada sauce, guacamole and crema.
Original Fish Tacos (3)$14.75
Tortilla encrusted fish, roasted corn salsa, shredded red cabbage and chipotle aioli on white corn tortillas.
More about Margaritas Mexican Restaurant
Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse - Langhorne

2329 Lincoln Hwy, Langhorne

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Rock Shrimp Taco$6.25
Tempura style rock shrimp topped with diced pineapple and togarashi
Taco Combo$15.99
3 Crispy wonton taco shells, Asian slaw, topped with spicy mayo and teriyaki sauce
Beef Taco$5.50
Crispy wonton taco shell with beef, Asian slaw, topped with spicy mayo and teriyaki sauce with sushi rice
More about Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse - Langhorne

