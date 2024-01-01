French toast in Lanham
Lanham restaurants that serve french toast
More about Milk & Honey - Woodmore
Milk & Honey - Woodmore
9201 Woodmore Centre Drive, Lanham
|Basic Berries & Cream French Toast
|$7.50
1 piece of Challah french toast with berries, cream cheese icing.
More about KitchenCray - Lanham
KitchenCray - Lanham
4601 Presidents Dr. Suite 110, Lanham
|Chicken & French Toast
|$28.00
Buttermilk fried chicken thighs over our signature french toast topped with seasonal berries , vanilla & caramel drizzle
|Half Order French Toast
|$7.00
Our signature french toast topped with seasonal berries, vanilla & caramel drizzle
|French Toast Combo
|$22.00
Our signature half order of french toast , side order of cheddar eggs & 4 pieces of bacon