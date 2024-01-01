Grits in Lanham
Milk & Honey - Woodmore
9201 Woodmore Centre Drive, Lanham
|Award Winning Shrimp & Grits
|$23.00
Jumbo shrimp, turkey sausage, tomatoes & scallions, served over cheesy grits with Cajun cream sauce.
|Grilled Salmon & Grits
|$21.00
Topped with tomatoes, scallions, & Cajun cream sauce.
|Cheesy Grits
|$5.00
KitchenCray - Lanham
4601 Presidents Dr. Suite 110, Lanham
|Catfish & Grits
|$36.00
Fried catfish, lump crab meat & garlic cream sauce over cheddar grits
|Shrimp & Grits
|$27.00
Sautéed shrimp & turkey sausage over cheddar grits topped with garlic cream sauce & parmesan cheese
|Cheddar Grits
|$8.00
Our signature cheddar grits