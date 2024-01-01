Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Lanham

Go
Lanham restaurants
Toast

Lanham restaurants that serve grits

Item pic

 

Milk & Honey - Woodmore

9201 Woodmore Centre Drive, Lanham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Award Winning Shrimp & Grits$23.00
Jumbo shrimp, turkey sausage, tomatoes & scallions, served over cheesy grits with Cajun cream sauce.
Grilled Salmon & Grits$21.00
Topped with tomatoes, scallions, & Cajun cream sauce.
Cheesy Grits$5.00
More about Milk & Honey - Woodmore
Catfish & Grits image

 

KitchenCray - Lanham

4601 Presidents Dr. Suite 110, Lanham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Catfish & Grits$36.00
Fried catfish, lump crab meat & garlic cream sauce over cheddar grits
Shrimp & Grits$27.00
Sautéed shrimp & turkey sausage over cheddar grits topped with garlic cream sauce & parmesan cheese
Cheddar Grits$8.00
Our signature cheddar grits
More about KitchenCray - Lanham

Browse other tasty dishes in Lanham

Crab Cakes

Crab Cake Sandwiches

Cake

Strawberry Shortcake

Salmon

Fish Sandwiches

Collard Greens

Cookies

Map

More near Lanham to explore

Bowie

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Hyattsville

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

College Park

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Beltsville

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet

Suitland

No reviews yet

District Heights

Avg 1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (960 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (504 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

California

No reviews yet

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (280 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (405 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (782 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (728 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (917 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston