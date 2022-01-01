Go
Lanikai Brewing Company

Island Inspired craft beer and Valentina's Pizza.

167 Hamakua Drive Suite 100

Popular Items

Aloha Juice Can$4.00
Gingerade$5.00
Party Wave Pilsner 4pack$16.99
Moku Nui 500ml$12.00
Kainalu Cherry 4pack 16oz cans$17.99
Kombucha$5.00
Lanikai Macaretto 750ml$39.00
Cheehoo IPA 4pack$16.99
Kainalu Gose 4-pack$17.99
Surfveza 4 Pack$16.99
Location

Kailua HI

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Kalapawai is an iconic brand and a family business built from a historic site and paying homage to our plantation-era, corner-store heritage. Serving a range of café favorites from coffee and sandwiches to sirloin and wine, each of our three locations offers a distinct experience shaped by and for our island neighbors.

Kailua's tasting room and bottle shop. More than 40 wines available by the taste or glass with dine-in service. Available for takeout: hot panini sandwiches, charcuterie platters and desserts.

