L'Anima

Contemporary Italian BYO

SEAFOOD

1001 S. 17th Street • $$

Avg 4 (136 reviews)

Popular Items

Parmigiana$18.00
fried eggplant tomato conserva fiordilatte mozzarella basil Parmigiano
Pappardella Bolognese$21.00
Pappardelle pasta with a Wild Boar Bolognese
Tiramisu$9.00
Gnocchi$20.00
House made Gnocchi in a Maitake Mushroom, Prosciutto and Parmigiana Crema
Cotoletta$24.00
Crispy breaded chicken breast topped with fresh Burrata, cherry tomato & arugala salad with a lemon vinaigrette
Greens$9.00
Piccante$18.00
tomato conserva spicy Soppressata roasted fennel fiordilatte mozzarella & honey
Cacio e Pepe$17.00
Tonnarelli pasta Pecorino & Parmigiano freshly cracked Peppercorn
Truffle Fries$10.00
Fiorentina di Maiale$29.00
Grilled prime 14oz Pork Chop with Polenta and Blueberry Balsamic reduction
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1001 S. 17th Street

Philadelphia PA

Sunday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
