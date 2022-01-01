Jet Wine Bar

No reviews yet

At Jet Wine Bar, we ask you to think globally, drink locally. In the mood to send your taste buds to Santorini, Sardegna, or beyond? Jet can take you there.

Jet offers meats, cheeses, small plates, sandwiches, and snacks to complement our diverse wine and beverage selection.

Jet Wine Bar opened in November of 2010 as the love child of an archaeologist (Jill Weber) and an engineer (Evan Malone). We love wine, we love bars… we love wine bars! We wanted to bring a friendly, accessible wine bar to a great neighborhood.

