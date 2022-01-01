Go
Toast

Lani's Pizza

Another Day, Another Slice! We appreciate your business!

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

1286 Blue Hill Ave • $

Avg 4.3 (260 reviews)

Popular Items

LG Cheesehamburger Sub$11.50
Chicken Broccoli Ziti Alfredo$17.00
Cheese Slice$2.25
6pc Chicken Fingers Dinner$14.50
Special #10 LG Cheese, 10pc Wing Ding, LG Fries or Onion Rings$24.00
12pc Whole Wing$23.49
8pc Whole Wing$15.50
4pc Whole Wing$9.00
LG Cheese Pizza$13.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Takeout

Location

1286 Blue Hill Ave

Mattapan MA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Fresh Food Generation

No reviews yet

We are closed for the holidays until January 5th. We’ve crafted a menu that bridges our love for local farming with our passion for feel good, comfort food. We combine New England ingredients with bold Caribbean and Southern flavors to create a meal that’s enticing and fresh. From our signature jerk sauce to our sunflower-seed parsley pesto, all of our marinades and dressings are made fresh in house without additives or preservatives. We do our best to source our produce and meats from local farms and small regional family farms. In addition, we partner with local bakers to bring you hand-crafted desserts made with simple ingredients.

American Provisions Dorchester

No reviews yet

Creating and supporting community through good food.

Lower Mills Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Madre Osteria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston