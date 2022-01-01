La Nova Pizzeria
Buffalo's Best Pizzeria Since 1957
5151 Main Street
Popular Items
Location
5151 Main Street
Williamsville NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Giancarlo's Sicilian Steakhouse
Enjoy Western New York's premier dining experience in the comfort of your own home.
Break'N Eggs Creperie
Break’N Eggs Creperie is a unique and beautiful local family restaurant where an abundance of breakfast and lunch items are being prepared in front of your eyes using the freshest ingredients available on a daily basis.
Spot Coffee
SPoT Coffee - Your Neighborhood Cafe
Newbury Salads
Come in and enjoy!