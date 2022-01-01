Go
Lan Ramen

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • RAMEN • NOODLES

4 Hulfish Street • $

Avg 4.5 (1508 reviews)

Popular Items

R1 Home-style Basil Fried Rice$13.00
Simple ingredients: rice, egg, onion, scallion, basil, ginger and a dash of salt.
A3 Scallion Pancake with Beef$10.00
Thin slices of beef topped w/ thinly sliced scallion. Wrapped, hand rolled and cut
N2 Braised Beef Noodles$15.00
Authentic Taiwanese Noodles. Hand pulled noodles in soup and beef cubes in dark sauce. Our braised beef melts in your mouth. Topped with baby spinach.
C1 Kung Pao Chicken$14.00
Slightly sweet, spicy chicken cubes sautéed with green and red peppers. Topped with peanuts
C2 Crispy Spicy Chicken$15.00
"Fiercely spicy. Dark meat chicken sauteed with dry pepper and Szechuan peppercorn.
Spice level **
"
C3 Sesame Chicken$15.00
"Chicken cubes sauteed with our savory sweet sauce
(Warning: this dish contains toasted sesame seeds! Cannot be omitted.)"
N1 Lanzhou Beef Noodles$14.00
Hand pulled noodles in clear broth. Slow simmered hearty beef thinly sliced. Topped with slices of daikon, cilantro and baby leek.
N7 Scallion And Ginger Noodles$14.00
Hand pulled noodles, served without broth. Noodles are served in a scallion ginger sauce and topped with baby napa. Does not contain broth.
A5 Perfect Crispy Potstickers$8.00
Crispy golden potstickers, home-made skins. Tender and juicy! Comes 5 pieces per order.
A6 Traditional Pork Soup Dumplings$12.00
Steamed dumplings. Your choice of pork soup dumplings or pork w/ crab meat dumplings. Inside is a slurp of soup and juicy pork filling. steamed soup dumplings with pork filling and fresh crabmeat. 6 pcs per order
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

4 Hulfish Street

Princeton NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
