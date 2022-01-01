Lansdale restaurants you'll love

First, we slice boneless pork butts into 1 1/2 inch steaks. The steaks get rubbed with a sweet rub with lots of warm spices and slow smoked until cooked but not yet tender.

We then layer the smoked pork shoulder steaks with apples, onions, sauerkraut, brown sugar, juniper berries (seriously), caraway and dill seeds. That gets baked until all the flavors come together and the cabbage starts to brown a little.

