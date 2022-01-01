Lansdale restaurants you'll love
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Wister's Barbecue
321 west main street, Lansdale
|7 Pieces
|$8.50
We make our Saucy Chick-Lets from fresh jumbo chicken tenderloins. After they're cut and lightly salt-brined, we give them with a crispy coating and drop them in the fryer. Tender, juicy and delicious - No bones about it!
|Pork & Sauerkraut
|$14.00
First, we slice boneless pork butts into 1 1/2 inch steaks. The steaks get rubbed with a sweet rub with lots of warm spices and slow smoked until cooked but not yet tender.
We then layer the smoked pork shoulder steaks with apples, onions, sauerkraut, brown sugar, juniper berries (seriously), caraway and dill seeds. That gets baked until all the flavors come together and the cabbage starts to brown a little.
|6 Wings
|$11.50
Our wings are seasoned with dry rub and left to marinate overnight, then smoked over hickory and cherry wood. We grill or fry them to order and toss with your choice of sauce. We'll even dust them with Bacon Dust if you like... Due to a recent increase in the cost of wings, we now charge separately for dippers.
Round Guys Brewery
324 West Main Street, Lansdale
|Chicken Wings
|$16.00
Crispy pound o'wings deep fried and tossed with choice of sauce. Oh yeah, and with celery and choice of ranch or blue cheese. Also available in 1/2 lb. or 1.5 lb. sizes.
|Christmas in Hollis Crowler
|$11.00
7.6% Cinnamon Brown Ale. Notes of cinnamon, vanilla, and dried figs.
|BYO Burger
|$12.50
The Round Guys Classic Burger. Choice of 6 oz. beef patty or plant based Beyond Burger.
Stove and Tap - Lansdale
329 W Main Street, Lansdale
|Fried Cheese Curds
|$13.00
house marinara
|Smoked Chicken Cobb
|$16.00
charred corn, avocado, bacon, hard boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, buttermilk dressing
|Brisket Mac & Cheese
|$14.00
cheddar and parmesan mornay, burnt ends, panko herb crust
Margaritas Mexican Restaurant
1650 Sumneytown Pike, Lansdale
|Nachos Cowabunga
|$11.49
Your choice of chicken or ground beef over refried beans, chips, cheese, lettuce and salsa fresco with guacamole and sour cream.
|Guacamole
|$8.99
Made fresh throughout the day.
|Fire Roasted Mexican Corn
|$3.99
Grilled corn off the cob with chipotle aioli and queso fresco.
GRILL
Lansdale Tavern
839 W Main St, Lansdale
|Pickle Burger
|$12.00
Our signature house burger with American Cheese and Spicy Pickle Chips topped with a Spicy Pickle Aioli. Sits in a buttery brioche bun.
|"The American"
|$10.00
8 oz Beef topped with melted American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and served on a fresh Kaiser roll and your choice of coleslaw, French fries, sweet potato fries or waffle fries
|Kids Tenders and Fries
|$7.00
Homemade tenders with choice of barbeque or honey mustard sauce. *For children 12 and under
Well Crafted Beer Co
310 Madison St, Lansdale
|Mixed - 4-Pack IPAs
|$18.00
1 - Glide - IPA - 7.1%
1 - Colonel Forbin - West Coast IPA - 7.2%
1 - Uncle Ebenezer - Cold IPA - 7.1%
1 - Hoverboard - Pale Ale - 5.5%
|4-Pack - Blonde Americano
|$18.00
Coffee Blonde Ale - 5.8% A tasty, eye-opening Blonde Ale. Brewed with lactose and conditioned on Madagascar Vanilla beans and freshly roasted coffee from our friends at Backyard Beans Coffee Company. The blend of rich coffee, fresh vanilla, and smooth milk sugar offer a delicious and inviting experience.
|4-Pack - Hop Monger
|$18.00
IPA - 7.1% One of our crowd favorite IPAs double dry hopped with Citra, Simcoe, Mosaic and Amarillo. Beautiful and pungent notes of Peach Ring Candy, Meyer Lemon, Champagne mango, and a hint of Pine Sap.