Lansdale restaurants you'll love

Lansdale restaurants
Toast
  Lansdale

Lansdale's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Must-try Lansdale restaurants

Wister's Barbecue image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Wister's Barbecue

321 west main street, Lansdale

Avg 4 (149 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
7 Pieces$8.50
We make our Saucy Chick-Lets from fresh jumbo chicken tenderloins. After they're cut and lightly salt-brined, we give them with a crispy coating and drop them in the fryer. Tender, juicy and delicious - No bones about it!
Pork & Sauerkraut$14.00
First, we slice boneless pork butts into 1 1/2 inch steaks. The steaks get rubbed with a sweet rub with lots of warm spices and slow smoked until cooked but not yet tender.
We then layer the smoked pork shoulder steaks with apples, onions, sauerkraut, brown sugar, juniper berries (seriously), caraway and dill seeds. That gets baked until all the flavors come together and the cabbage starts to brown a little.
6 Wings$11.50
Our wings are seasoned with dry rub and left to marinate overnight, then smoked over hickory and cherry wood. We grill or fry them to order and toss with your choice of sauce. We'll even dust them with Bacon Dust if you like... Due to a recent increase in the cost of wings, we now charge separately for dippers.
More about Wister's Barbecue
Round Guys Brewery image

 

Round Guys Brewery

324 West Main Street, Lansdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Wings$16.00
Crispy pound o'wings deep fried and tossed with choice of sauce. Oh yeah, and with celery and choice of ranch or blue cheese. Also available in 1/2 lb. or 1.5 lb. sizes.
Christmas in Hollis Crowler$11.00
7.6% Cinnamon Brown Ale. Notes of cinnamon, vanilla, and dried figs.
BYO Burger$12.50
The Round Guys Classic Burger. Choice of 6 oz. beef patty or plant based Beyond Burger.
More about Round Guys Brewery
Stove and Tap - Lansdale image

 

Stove and Tap - Lansdale

329 W Main Street, Lansdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Cheese Curds$13.00
house marinara
Smoked Chicken Cobb$16.00
charred corn, avocado, bacon, hard boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, buttermilk dressing
Brisket Mac & Cheese$14.00
cheddar and parmesan mornay, burnt ends, panko herb crust
More about Stove and Tap - Lansdale
Consumer pic

 

Margaritas Mexican Restaurant

1650 Sumneytown Pike, Lansdale

Avg 4.2 (2044 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Nachos Cowabunga$11.49
Your choice of chicken or ground beef over refried beans, chips, cheese, lettuce and salsa fresco with guacamole and sour cream.
Guacamole$8.99
Made fresh throughout the day.
Fire Roasted Mexican Corn$3.99
Grilled corn off the cob with chipotle aioli and queso fresco.
More about Margaritas Mexican Restaurant
Lansdale Tavern image

GRILL

Lansdale Tavern

839 W Main St, Lansdale

Avg 3.8 (73 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pickle Burger$12.00
Our signature house burger with American Cheese and Spicy Pickle Chips topped with a Spicy Pickle Aioli. Sits in a buttery brioche bun.
"The American"$10.00
8 oz Beef topped with melted American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and served on a fresh Kaiser roll and your choice of coleslaw, French fries, sweet potato fries or waffle fries
Kids Tenders and Fries$7.00
Homemade tenders with choice of barbeque or honey mustard sauce. *For children 12 and under
More about Lansdale Tavern
Well Crafted Beer Co image

 

Well Crafted Beer Co

310 Madison St, Lansdale

Avg 4.7 (322 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mixed - 4-Pack IPAs$18.00
1 - Glide - IPA - 7.1%
1 - Colonel Forbin - West Coast IPA - 7.2%
1 - Uncle Ebenezer - Cold IPA - 7.1%
1 - Hoverboard - Pale Ale - 5.5%
4-Pack - Blonde Americano$18.00
Coffee Blonde Ale - 5.8% A tasty, eye-opening Blonde Ale. Brewed with lactose and conditioned on Madagascar Vanilla beans and freshly roasted coffee from our friends at Backyard Beans Coffee Company. The blend of rich coffee, fresh vanilla, and smooth milk sugar offer a delicious and inviting experience.
4-Pack - Hop Monger$18.00
IPA - 7.1% One of our crowd favorite IPAs double dry hopped with Citra, Simcoe, Mosaic and Amarillo. Beautiful and pungent notes of Peach Ring Candy, Meyer Lemon, Champagne mango, and a hint of Pine Sap.
More about Well Crafted Beer Co

Map

Map

