Burritos in Lansdale

Lansdale restaurants
Lansdale restaurants that serve burritos

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Wister's Barbecue

321 west main street, Lansdale

Avg 4 (149 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Barbecue Burrito$10.50
Choice of meat, cole slaw, shreddy cheese and Guinness barbecue sauce.
More about Wister's Barbecue
Margaritas Mexican Restaurant

1650 Sumneytown Pike, Lansdale

Avg 4.2 (2044 reviews)
Takeout
Burrito Vegetariana$13.75
A flour tortilla stuffed with Mexican rice, black beans, baby spinach, fire roasted corn and sauteed onions, peppers and mushrooms. Baked in our mild enchilada sauce and topped with lettuce, salsa fresca and crema.
Tio’s Super Burrito$15.75
A real belt buster. Super chunks of sirloin and refritos stuffed in a giant flour tortilla. Baked with lots of sauce and lettuce and salsa fresca piled on top. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
Kids Burrito$7.00
Chicken, ground beef or beans smothered in mild red chili sauce and cheese.
More about Margaritas Mexican Restaurant

