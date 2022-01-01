Burritos in Lansdale
Lansdale restaurants that serve burritos
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Wister's Barbecue
321 west main street, Lansdale
|Barbecue Burrito
|$10.50
Choice of meat, cole slaw, shreddy cheese and Guinness barbecue sauce.
Margaritas Mexican Restaurant
1650 Sumneytown Pike, Lansdale
|Burrito Vegetariana
|$13.75
A flour tortilla stuffed with Mexican rice, black beans, baby spinach, fire roasted corn and sauteed onions, peppers and mushrooms. Baked in our mild enchilada sauce and topped with lettuce, salsa fresca and crema.
|Tio’s Super Burrito
|$15.75
A real belt buster. Super chunks of sirloin and refritos stuffed in a giant flour tortilla. Baked with lots of sauce and lettuce and salsa fresca piled on top. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
|Kids Burrito
|$7.00
Chicken, ground beef or beans smothered in mild red chili sauce and cheese.