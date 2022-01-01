Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Lansdale

Go
Lansdale restaurants
Toast

Lansdale restaurants that serve fajitas

Item pic

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Smoke Daddy's Home Grown Barbecue

321 west main street, Lansdale

Avg 4 (149 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fajita Eggroll$8.00
Chopped brisket, house blend fajita seasoning, red peppers, onions and shreddy cheese wrapped in an eggroll wrapper and deep fried. Comes with a sidecar of sour cream for the dunkin’ and coolin’. Two per order.
More about Smoke Daddy's Home Grown Barbecue
Consumer pic

 

Margaritas Mexican Restaurant

1650 Sumneytown Pike, Lansdale

Avg 4.2 (2044 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Fajita$8.00
Grilled chicken or steak* with a choice of soft corn or flour tortillas. Served with lettuce, cheese and sour cream.
Mucho Sabor Fajitas$19.25
Grilled chicken and steak combo fajita covered in 4 sauces: crema, chipotle BBQ, hacienda and picante sauces. Spicy.
Vegetable Fajitas$17.25
Portabella mushrooms, zucchini, squash, sauteed spinach, and corn salsa.
More about Margaritas Mexican Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Lansdale

Shrimp Salad

Waffles

Chicken Sandwiches

Mahi Mahi

Mac And Cheese

Grilled Chicken

Cake

French Fries

Map

More near Lansdale to explore

Ambler

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Horsham

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Warminster

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Collegeville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Warrington

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Norristown

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

North Wales

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Chalfont

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Souderton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (554 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (72 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (104 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (150 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (208 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (379 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (369 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston