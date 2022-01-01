Fajitas in Lansdale
Lansdale restaurants that serve fajitas
More about Smoke Daddy's Home Grown Barbecue
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Smoke Daddy's Home Grown Barbecue
321 west main street, Lansdale
|Fajita Eggroll
|$8.00
Chopped brisket, house blend fajita seasoning, red peppers, onions and shreddy cheese wrapped in an eggroll wrapper and deep fried. Comes with a sidecar of sour cream for the dunkin’ and coolin’. Two per order.
More about Margaritas Mexican Restaurant
Margaritas Mexican Restaurant
1650 Sumneytown Pike, Lansdale
|Kids Fajita
|$8.00
Grilled chicken or steak* with a choice of soft corn or flour tortillas. Served with lettuce, cheese and sour cream.
|Mucho Sabor Fajitas
|$19.25
Grilled chicken and steak combo fajita covered in 4 sauces: crema, chipotle BBQ, hacienda and picante sauces. Spicy.
|Vegetable Fajitas
|$17.25
Portabella mushrooms, zucchini, squash, sauteed spinach, and corn salsa.