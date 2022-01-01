Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fudge in Lansdale

Lansdale restaurants
Lansdale restaurants that serve fudge

Stove and Tap - Lansdale image

 

Stove and Tap

329 W Main Street, Lansdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Fudge Cake$8.00
More about Stove and Tap
Item pic

 

Well Crafted Beer Company

310 Madison St, Lansdale

Avg 4.7 (322 reviews)
Takeout
Wolf Pajamas - Almond Fudge - 500mL$16.00
Imperial Stout - 10.5% This special version of our Imperial Stout was conditioned on almonds, chocolate, vanilla beans, and toasted coconut.
More about Well Crafted Beer Company

