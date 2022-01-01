Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Grilled chicken in
Lansdale
/
Lansdale
/
Grilled Chicken
Lansdale restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Stove and Tap - Lansdale
329 W Main Street, Lansdale
No reviews yet
Grilled Chicken Kabob
$21.00
More about Stove and Tap - Lansdale
Margaritas Mexican Restaurant
1650 Sumneytown Pike, Lansdale
Avg 4.2
(2044 reviews)
Kid Grilled Chicken
$7.00
Grilled chicken breast with Mexican rice and beans.
More about Margaritas Mexican Restaurant
