Grits in Lansdale
Lansdale restaurants that serve grits
More about Well Crafted Beer Company
Well Crafted Beer Company
310 Madison St, Lansdale
|4-Pack - Double Grit N Juice
|$20.00
DIPA - 8% - This special amped up wheat DIPA is a cataclysmic orange juice slap shot to the face. We hop-checked this beer with buckets of Mosaic and Mandarina Bavaria hops, giving huge notes of Valencia orange, resinous orange zest, orange pixies sticks, blood, sweat and grit. Let's go Fly Guys!
|Double Grit n' Juice - Crowler
|$17.00
DIPA - 8% - This special amped up wheat DIPA is a cataclysmic orange juice slap shot to the face. We hop-checked this beer with buckets of Mosaic and Mandarina Bavaria hops, giving huge notes of Valencia orange, resinous orange zest, orange pixies sticks, blood, sweat and grit. Let's go Fly Guys!
|4-Pack - Grit N' Juice
|$18.00
IPA - 6.7% This wheat IPA is like a pure orange juice slap shot to the face. We hop-checked this beer with buckets of Mosaic and Mandarina Bavaria hops, giving huge notes of Valencia orange, fresh blueberries, blood, sweat and grit.