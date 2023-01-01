Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Lansdale

Lansdale restaurants
Toast

Lansdale restaurants that serve grits

Well Crafted Beer Company

310 Madison St, Lansdale

Avg 4.7 (322 reviews)
4-Pack - Double Grit N Juice$20.00
DIPA - 8% - This special amped up wheat DIPA is a cataclysmic orange juice slap shot to the face. We hop-checked this beer with buckets of Mosaic and Mandarina Bavaria hops, giving huge notes of Valencia orange, resinous orange zest, orange pixies sticks, blood, sweat and grit. Let's go Fly Guys!
Double Grit n' Juice - Crowler$17.00
DIPA - 8% - This special amped up wheat DIPA is a cataclysmic orange juice slap shot to the face. We hop-checked this beer with buckets of Mosaic and Mandarina Bavaria hops, giving huge notes of Valencia orange, resinous orange zest, orange pixies sticks, blood, sweat and grit. Let's go Fly Guys!
4-Pack - Grit N' Juice$18.00
IPA - 6.7% This wheat IPA is like a pure orange juice slap shot to the face. We hop-checked this beer with buckets of Mosaic and Mandarina Bavaria hops, giving huge notes of Valencia orange, fresh blueberries, blood, sweat and grit.
Braise

2960 W Skippack Pike, Lansdale

No reviews yet
Shrimp & Grits$31.00
creamy grits, Andouille sausage from Leidy's in Souderton, PA, trinity, okra, bourbon cream sauce
