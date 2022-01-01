Mac and cheese in Lansdale
Lansdale restaurants that serve mac and cheese
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Wister's Barbecue
321 west main street, Lansdale
|Brisket Mac-n-Cheese Bites
|$6.00
Deep Fried Brisket and Mac-n-Cheese Bites. We fold chopped brisket into mac-n-cheese, roll it into balls and panko bread it. Served with Wahoo Sauce.
|Mac-n-Cheese
Round Guys Brewery
324 West Main Street, Lansdale
|Fried Mac & Cheese Balls
|$9.75
Four deep fried Mac & Cheese balls. Served with marinara sauce.