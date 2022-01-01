Nachos in Lansdale
Lansdale restaurants that serve nachos
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Wister's Barbecue
321 west main street, Lansdale
|Beer Cheese Nachos
|$9.00
Fresh fried corn tortilla chips layered with beer cheese, shreddy cheese and topped with taco meat.
Margaritas Mexican Restaurant
1650 Sumneytown Pike, Lansdale
|Loaded Skillet Nachos
|$13.99
Bring your friends. Made for sharing. House fried chips, on beans, double-layered with chicken, beef, or pork, Queso and baked with Jack and Cheddar. Smothered and served with salsa fresca, jalapenos, guacamole and sour cream.
|Kids Nachos
|$7.00
Nachos with cheese. Add chicken or taco beef.
Well Crafted Beer Co
310 Madison St, Lansdale
|App - Beer Cheese Nachos
|$10.00
Corn tortilla chips smothered in beer cheese and loaded with roasted corn, black beans, pico de gallo, jalapeno, sour cream, and cumin crème fraiche. (Add chicken for $3 or pulled pork $4) .
(Deconstructed for delivery and takeout).