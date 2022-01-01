Pies in Lansdale
Lansdale restaurants that serve pies
More about Wister's Barbecue
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Wister's Barbecue
321 west main street, Lansdale
|Cream Cheese Lime Pie
|$5.00
Ms. Katie got out her beatin’ stick and beat lime juice, cream cheese and condensed milk and spread that over a toasted graham cracker crust. Finished with a dab of whipped cream and some lime zest.
More about Stove and Tap - Lansdale
Stove and Tap - Lansdale
329 W Main Street, Lansdale
|Smoked Chicken Pot Pie
|$21.00
More about Margaritas Mexican Restaurant
Margaritas Mexican Restaurant
1650 Sumneytown Pike, Lansdale
|Reese's Peanut Butter Pie
|$6.99
A light and creamy Reese's peanut butter filling in a rich chocolate graham cracker crust topped with Reese's peanut butter cups and a drizzle of chocolate ganache and caramel.