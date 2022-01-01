Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Lansdale

Lansdale restaurants
Lansdale restaurants that serve pies

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Wister's Barbecue

321 west main street, Lansdale

Avg 4 (149 reviews)
Cream Cheese Lime Pie$5.00
Ms. Katie got out her beatin’ stick and beat lime juice, cream cheese and condensed milk and spread that over a toasted graham cracker crust. Finished with a dab of whipped cream and some lime zest.
More about Wister's Barbecue
Stove and Tap - Lansdale

329 W Main Street, Lansdale

No reviews yet
Smoked Chicken Pot Pie$21.00
More about Stove and Tap - Lansdale
Margaritas Mexican Restaurant

1650 Sumneytown Pike, Lansdale

Avg 4.2 (2044 reviews)
Reese's Peanut Butter Pie$6.99
A light and creamy Reese's peanut butter filling in a rich chocolate graham cracker crust topped with Reese's peanut butter cups and a drizzle of chocolate ganache and caramel.
More about Margaritas Mexican Restaurant

