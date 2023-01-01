Pudding in Lansdale
Lansdale restaurants that serve pudding
More about Smoke Daddy's Home Grown Barbecue
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Smoke Daddy's Home Grown Barbecue
321 west main street, Lansdale
|Banana Pudding
|$4.00
Nilla Wafers, 'nanas and our house made pudding.
|French Apple Donut Bread Pudding
|$5.00
Ms. Katie cut up some plain donuts and went and made a bread pudding. Add in some of that apple pie filling we made for the empanadas recently and a drizzle of glaze. Crazy…
|Vanilla Rice Pudding with Dolce de Leche
|$5.00
Katie made a big batch of rice pudding with Arborio rice for creaminess and topped it with Dolce de Leche caramel sauce. Now, she says that 8 oz. container can easily serve two, but I have my doubts...