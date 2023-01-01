Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pudding in Lansdale

Lansdale restaurants
Lansdale restaurants that serve pudding

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Smoke Daddy's Home Grown Barbecue

321 west main street, Lansdale

Avg 4 (149 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Banana Pudding$4.00
Nilla Wafers, 'nanas and our house made pudding.
French Apple Donut Bread Pudding$5.00
Ms. Katie cut up some plain donuts and went and made a bread pudding. Add in some of that apple pie filling we made for the empanadas recently and a drizzle of glaze. Crazy…
Vanilla Rice Pudding with Dolce de Leche$5.00
Katie made a big batch of rice pudding with Arborio rice for creaminess and topped it with Dolce de Leche caramel sauce. Now, she says that 8 oz. container can easily serve two, but I have my doubts...
More about Smoke Daddy's Home Grown Barbecue
Wister's BBQ - 575 S. Broad St

575 S. Broad St, Lansdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Banana Pudding$4.00
Nilla Wafers, 'nanas and our house made pudding.
More about Wister's BBQ - 575 S. Broad St

