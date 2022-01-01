Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Lansdale

Go
Lansdale restaurants
Lansdale restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Wister's Barbecue

321 west main street, Lansdale

Avg 4 (149 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Beef & Chorizo Quesadilla$9.00
We saute ground beef and chorizo and fill a flour tortilla with that and some shreddy cheese. Served with sour cream and pico.
More about Wister's Barbecue
Item pic

 

Round Guys Brewery

324 West Main Street, Lansdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kid's Cheesy Quesadilla$7.00
Cheeesssy Quesadillas! Comes with choice of fries or veggies.
More about Round Guys Brewery
Consumer pic

 

Margaritas Mexican Restaurant

1650 Sumneytown Pike, Lansdale

Avg 4.2 (2044 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Beef Quesadilla$8.50
Bakes flour tortilla with cheese and taco beef.
Kids Quesadilla$7.00
Bakes flour tortilla with cheese.
Hector’s Quesadilla$11.25
Melted cheese with mild red and green chilies. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
More about Margaritas Mexican Restaurant

