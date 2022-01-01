Quesadillas in Lansdale
Lansdale restaurants that serve quesadillas
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Wister's Barbecue
321 west main street, Lansdale
|Beef & Chorizo Quesadilla
|$9.00
We saute ground beef and chorizo and fill a flour tortilla with that and some shreddy cheese. Served with sour cream and pico.
Round Guys Brewery
324 West Main Street, Lansdale
|Kid's Cheesy Quesadilla
|$7.00
Cheeesssy Quesadillas! Comes with choice of fries or veggies.
Margaritas Mexican Restaurant
1650 Sumneytown Pike, Lansdale
|Kids Beef Quesadilla
|$8.50
Bakes flour tortilla with cheese and taco beef.
|Kids Quesadilla
|$7.00
Bakes flour tortilla with cheese.
|Hector’s Quesadilla
|$11.25
Melted cheese with mild red and green chilies. Served with guacamole and sour cream.