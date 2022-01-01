Tacos in Lansdale
Lansdale restaurants that serve tacos
More about Wister's Barbecue
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Wister's Barbecue
321 west main street, Lansdale
|Home Grown Waffle Taco
|$13.50
Cornbread Waffle, Beans, Pulled Pork, Cole Slaw, Wahoo Drizzle.
OK, so it’s not a taco, but it’s really good!
|Shrimp Tacos
|$7.00
Breaded and deep fried shrimp, lime slaw, pickled red onions, cilantro and chipotle mayo, all on a toasted corn tortilla. Two per order.
More about Round Guys Brewery
Round Guys Brewery
324 West Main Street, Lansdale
|Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Taco Basket
|$15.00
Basket of three tacos filled with fried chicken, bacon, ranch, and lettuce.
More about Stove and Tap - Lansdale
Stove and Tap - Lansdale
329 W Main Street, Lansdale
|Seared Tuna Tacos
|$16.00
More about Margaritas Mexican Restaurant
Margaritas Mexican Restaurant
1650 Sumneytown Pike, Lansdale
|Taco Salad
|$14.49
Crisp tortilla bowl with shredded lettuce, cheese, salsa fresca, enchilada sauce, guacamole and crema.
|Kids Taco
|$7.00
Hard corn, soft white corn or flour tortilla with chicken or ground beef and lettuce, cheese and tomato.
|Original Fish Tacos (3)
|$14.50
Tortilla encrusted fish, roasted corn salsa, shredded red cabbage and chipotle aioli on white corn tortillas.