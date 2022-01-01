Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Lansdale

Go
Lansdale restaurants
Toast

Lansdale restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Wister's Barbecue

321 west main street, Lansdale

Avg 4 (149 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Home Grown Waffle Taco$13.50
Cornbread Waffle, Beans, Pulled Pork, Cole Slaw, Wahoo Drizzle.
OK, so it’s not a taco, but it’s really good!
Shrimp Tacos$7.00
Breaded and deep fried shrimp, lime slaw, pickled red onions, cilantro and chipotle mayo, all on a toasted corn tortilla. Two per order.
More about Wister's Barbecue
Item pic

 

Round Guys Brewery

324 West Main Street, Lansdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Taco Basket$15.00
Basket of three tacos filled with fried chicken, bacon, ranch, and lettuce.
More about Round Guys Brewery
Stove and Tap - Lansdale image

 

Stove and Tap - Lansdale

329 W Main Street, Lansdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Seared Tuna Tacos$16.00
More about Stove and Tap - Lansdale
Consumer pic

 

Margaritas Mexican Restaurant

1650 Sumneytown Pike, Lansdale

Avg 4.2 (2044 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad$14.49
Crisp tortilla bowl with shredded lettuce, cheese, salsa fresca, enchilada sauce, guacamole and crema.
Kids Taco$7.00
Hard corn, soft white corn or flour tortilla with chicken or ground beef and lettuce, cheese and tomato.
Original Fish Tacos (3)$14.50
Tortilla encrusted fish, roasted corn salsa, shredded red cabbage and chipotle aioli on white corn tortillas.
More about Margaritas Mexican Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Lansdale

Burritos

Shrimp Tacos

Mac And Cheese

Brisket

Cake

Nachos

Shrimp Salad

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Lansdale to explore

Ambler

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Horsham

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Warrington

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Collegeville

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Warminster

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Norristown

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

North Wales

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Chalfont

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Souderton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (507 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (41 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston