Lansing American restaurants you'll love

EnVie
210 S Washington Square, Lansing, MI 48933, Lansing
|Popular items
|O.G.
|$10.00
House cut fries topped with smoked gouda mornay, candied bacon, sunnyside up egg, green onion
|Mushroom Burger
|$17.00
Two 4 oz in house ground patties, blue cheese, red wine demi glace, caramelized onion, sautéed mushroom, bacon, fried leek, on a pretzel bun
|Spicy chicken sandwich
|$13.00
Fried chicken, bacon, jalapeno, spicy mornay, L/T/O. served on a potato bun with house cut fries
Avenue Cafe/Ruckus Ramen
2021 East Michigan Avenue, Lansing
|Popular items
|Spicy Red Curry
|$14.00
Coconut milk, basil, lime, zucchini, edamame, garlic, shallot,
|Fried Tofu Bao
|$4.50
Spicy Mayo, scallion
|Okonomi Fries
|$7.00
Mayo, Okonomiyaki Sauce, bonito flakes
ZEUS' Coney Island - LANSING
6525 South Pennsylvania Avenue, Lansing
|Popular items
|Meat Lover's Omel
|$10.99
Ham, bacon, sausage mixed in and then stuffed with cheddar cheese.
|Coney Island Hot Dog
|$3.19
Juicy hot dog topped with meaty chili, mustard, and onions.
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$2.99
Fried egg with your choice of sausage patty, ham, or bacon with American cheese. Served on an English muffin.
The People's Kitchen
2722 E Michigan Ave, Lansing
|Popular items
|Quiche Latifa
|$13.00
smoked chicken, andoullie, gouda, roasted red pepper, caramelized onion, puff pastry, side salad
|Really Good Fu%@ing Pancakes
|$13.00
charred lemon butter, buttermilk pancakes, butter syrup
|Flaky B!*ch French Toast
|$12.00
frosted flake crust, orange zest, maple anglaise