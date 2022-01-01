Lansing American restaurants you'll love

EnVie image

STEAKS

EnVie

210 S Washington Square, Lansing, MI 48933, Lansing

Avg 4.8 (255 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
O.G.$10.00
House cut fries topped with smoked gouda mornay, candied bacon, sunnyside up egg, green onion
Mushroom Burger$17.00
Two 4 oz in house ground patties, blue cheese, red wine demi glace, caramelized onion, sautéed mushroom, bacon, fried leek, on a pretzel bun
Spicy chicken sandwich$13.00
Fried chicken, bacon, jalapeno, spicy mornay, L/T/O. served on a potato bun with house cut fries
More about EnVie
Avenue Cafe/Ruckus Ramen image

 

Avenue Cafe/Ruckus Ramen

2021 East Michigan Avenue, Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Red Curry$14.00
Coconut milk, basil, lime, zucchini, edamame, garlic, shallot,
Fried Tofu Bao$4.50
Spicy Mayo, scallion
Okonomi Fries$7.00
Mayo, Okonomiyaki Sauce, bonito flakes
More about Avenue Cafe/Ruckus Ramen
ZEUS' Coney Island - LANSING image

 

ZEUS' Coney Island - LANSING

6525 South Pennsylvania Avenue, Lansing

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Meat Lover's Omel$10.99
Ham, bacon, sausage mixed in and then stuffed with cheddar cheese.
Coney Island Hot Dog$3.19
Juicy hot dog topped with meaty chili, mustard, and onions.
Breakfast Sandwich$2.99
Fried egg with your choice of sausage patty, ham, or bacon with American cheese. Served on an English muffin.
More about ZEUS' Coney Island - LANSING
The People's Kitchen image

SALADS • RIBS • SANDWICHES • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS

The People's Kitchen

2722 E Michigan Ave, Lansing

Avg 4.2 (156 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Quiche Latifa$13.00
smoked chicken, andoullie, gouda, roasted red pepper, caramelized onion, puff pastry, side salad
Really Good Fu%@ing Pancakes$13.00
charred lemon butter, buttermilk pancakes, butter syrup
Flaky B!*ch French Toast$12.00
frosted flake crust, orange zest, maple anglaise
More about The People's Kitchen

