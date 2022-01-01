Lansing bars & lounges you'll love

Arts Pub image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Arts Pub

809 E Kalamazoo St, Lansing

Avg 4.3 (255 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lrg Supreme$22.00
16 Inch Pizza cut into 8 slices with marinara base, pepperoni, ham, sausage, mushrooms, black olives, onion & green pepper
Med Wings$17.00
16 of our house smoked bone-in chicken wings tossed in your choice of no more than 2 sauces
Cobb Salad$10.00
romaine, ham, bacon, hard boiled eggs, tomato, cheddar, croutons, bleu cheese crumbles & avocado. served with your choice of dressing
EnVie image

STEAKS

EnVie

210 S Washington Square, Lansing, MI 48933, Lansing

Avg 4.8 (255 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
O.G.$10.00
House cut fries topped with smoked gouda mornay, candied bacon, sunnyside up egg, green onion
Mushroom Burger$17.00
Two 4 oz in house ground patties, blue cheese, red wine demi glace, caramelized onion, sautéed mushroom, bacon, fried leek, on a pretzel bun
Spicy chicken sandwich$13.00
Fried chicken, bacon, jalapeno, spicy mornay, L/T/O. served on a potato bun with house cut fries
Avenue Cafe/Ruckus Ramen image

 

Avenue Cafe/Ruckus Ramen

2021 East Michigan Avenue, Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Red Curry$14.00
Coconut milk, basil, lime, zucchini, edamame, garlic, shallot,
Fried Tofu Bao$4.50
Spicy Mayo, scallion
Okonomi Fries$7.00
Mayo, Okonomiyaki Sauce, bonito flakes
Classic Pub and Grill image

 

Classic Pub and Grill

16219 Old U.S. 27, Lansing

No reviews yet
Takeout
