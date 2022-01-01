Lansing bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Lansing
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Arts Pub
809 E Kalamazoo St, Lansing
|Popular items
|Lrg Supreme
|$22.00
16 Inch Pizza cut into 8 slices with marinara base, pepperoni, ham, sausage, mushrooms, black olives, onion & green pepper
|Med Wings
|$17.00
16 of our house smoked bone-in chicken wings tossed in your choice of no more than 2 sauces
|Cobb Salad
|$10.00
romaine, ham, bacon, hard boiled eggs, tomato, cheddar, croutons, bleu cheese crumbles & avocado. served with your choice of dressing
STEAKS
EnVie
210 S Washington Square, Lansing, MI 48933, Lansing
|Popular items
|O.G.
|$10.00
House cut fries topped with smoked gouda mornay, candied bacon, sunnyside up egg, green onion
|Mushroom Burger
|$17.00
Two 4 oz in house ground patties, blue cheese, red wine demi glace, caramelized onion, sautéed mushroom, bacon, fried leek, on a pretzel bun
|Spicy chicken sandwich
|$13.00
Fried chicken, bacon, jalapeno, spicy mornay, L/T/O. served on a potato bun with house cut fries
Avenue Cafe/Ruckus Ramen
2021 East Michigan Avenue, Lansing
|Popular items
|Spicy Red Curry
|$14.00
Coconut milk, basil, lime, zucchini, edamame, garlic, shallot,
|Fried Tofu Bao
|$4.50
Spicy Mayo, scallion
|Okonomi Fries
|$7.00
Mayo, Okonomiyaki Sauce, bonito flakes