Lansing BBQ restaurants you'll love

Must-try BBQ restaurants in Lansing

Got Smoke BBQ Events And Catering, Inc.

 

Got Smoke BBQ Events And Catering, Inc.

11665 W. Jolly Rd., Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
The Texan$15.00
100% Pure Angus Beef burger topped with chopped brisket, crispy onion, pickles, and garlic aioli sauce.
Pulled Pork Burrito$6.00
Pulled Pork, Egg, and Cheese Burrito wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Piggy Parfait$12.00
Saddleback BBQ

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Saddleback BBQ

1147 S. Washington Ave., Lansing

Avg 4.5 (994 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Corn Cake (3 Scoops)$4.50
Corn Cake. Cross between Cornbread and Bread Pudding. All of our trays are garnished with a scoop of Corn Cake. Jalapenos are in the mix but they are only there for flavor. Don’t be worried, they don’t really add any spice to it.
Brisket Sandwich$13.00
The Saddleback Brisket Sandwich. Smoked "CAB" Brisket sliced and stacked on a Detroit made Hawaiian Bun topped with our Southern inspired Slaw. Served with a scoop of Corn Cake & Housemade pickles. (Mac & Cheese sold separately)
Half Rack$21.00
Baby Back Ribs. Smoked on an all wood fire for 6-10 hours. Served with a scoop of Corn Cake and Housemade Pickles.
Arcadia Restaurant and Brewpub

 

Arcadia Restaurant and Brewpub

2101 EAST MICHIGAN AVENUE, Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Reservation Fee$50.00
