Lansing BBQ restaurants you'll love
Must-try BBQ restaurants in Lansing
More about Got Smoke BBQ Events And Catering, Inc.
Got Smoke BBQ Events And Catering, Inc.
11665 W. Jolly Rd., Lansing
|Popular items
|The Texan
|$15.00
100% Pure Angus Beef burger topped with chopped brisket, crispy onion, pickles, and garlic aioli sauce.
|Pulled Pork Burrito
|$6.00
Pulled Pork, Egg, and Cheese Burrito wrapped in a flour tortilla.
|Piggy Parfait
|$12.00
More about Saddleback BBQ
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Saddleback BBQ
1147 S. Washington Ave., Lansing
|Popular items
|Corn Cake (3 Scoops)
|$4.50
Corn Cake. Cross between Cornbread and Bread Pudding. All of our trays are garnished with a scoop of Corn Cake. Jalapenos are in the mix but they are only there for flavor. Don’t be worried, they don’t really add any spice to it.
|Brisket Sandwich
|$13.00
The Saddleback Brisket Sandwich. Smoked "CAB" Brisket sliced and stacked on a Detroit made Hawaiian Bun topped with our Southern inspired Slaw. Served with a scoop of Corn Cake & Housemade pickles. (Mac & Cheese sold separately)
|Half Rack
|$21.00
Baby Back Ribs. Smoked on an all wood fire for 6-10 hours. Served with a scoop of Corn Cake and Housemade Pickles.