Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Apple fritters in Lansing

Go
Lansing restaurants
Toast

Lansing restaurants that serve apple fritters

Item pic

 

Strange Matter - Downtown

337 South Washington Square, Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Apple Fritter (v)$2.75
More about Strange Matter - Downtown
Item pic

 

Strange Matter - Eastside

2010 East Michigan Avenue, Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Apple Fritter (v)$2.75
More about Strange Matter - Eastside

Browse other tasty dishes in Lansing

Hot Chocolate

Cheeseburgers

Pumpkin Cheesecake

Caprese Salad

Cheese Fries

Cookies

Salmon

Prosciutto

Map

More near Lansing to explore

East Lansing

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Fenton

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Howell

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Okemos

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Mason

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Hastings

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Lowell

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (101 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (134 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (560 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (293 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (264 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1500 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (556 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston