Bacon cheeseburgers in Lansing

Coach's Pub & Grill
6201 Bishop Rd, Lansing
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$13.99
Our famous coach’s burger topped with crispy bacon and your choice of cheese. Served with fries or choice of side.
Good Mood Food! Burgers, ice cream, boozy shakes
325 Riverfront Drive, Lansing
|Spicy Bacon Burger
|$19.00
2 pieces of applewood smoked bacon, pepper jack cheese, sriracha aioli, spicy slaw, fire seasoning, and crinkle cut pickles atop a single smash burger patty.