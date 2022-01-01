Baklava in Lansing
Lansing restaurants that serve baklava
ZEUS' Coney Island - LANSING
6525 South Pennsylvania Avenue, Lansing
|Baklava
|$3.39
Château Coffee Co.
1701 South Waverly Road, Lansing
|Walnut Baklava
|$2.75
An authentic Lebanese pastry made of layered filo dough and walnut filling, sweetened with honey. These tasty treats are made in-house!
|Pistachio Baklava
|$2.75
An authentic Lebanese pastry made of layered filo dough and pistachio filling, sweetened with honey. These tasty treats are made in-house!