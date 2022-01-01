Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Baklava in Lansing

Go
Lansing restaurants
Toast

Lansing restaurants that serve baklava

Item pic

 

ZEUS' Coney Island - LANSING

6525 South Pennsylvania Avenue, Lansing

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baklava$3.39
More about ZEUS' Coney Island - LANSING
Item pic

 

Château Coffee Co.

1701 South Waverly Road, Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Walnut Baklava$2.75
An authentic Lebanese pastry made of layered filo dough and walnut filling, sweetened with honey. These tasty treats are made in-house!
Pistachio Baklava$2.75
An authentic Lebanese pastry made of layered filo dough and pistachio filling, sweetened with honey. These tasty treats are made in-house!
More about Château Coffee Co.

Browse other tasty dishes in Lansing

California Rolls

Reuben

Shrimp Rolls

Rice Bowls

Chicken Tenders

Stew

Chicken Sandwiches

Edamame

Map

More near Lansing to explore

East Lansing

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Fenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Howell

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Okemos

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Mason

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Hastings

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Lowell

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (523 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (258 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (228 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1362 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (490 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston