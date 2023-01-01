Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boneless wings in Lansing

Lansing restaurants
Lansing restaurants that serve boneless wings

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

VEG-N

902 E. Cesar E Chavez Ave., Lansing

TakeoutFast Pay
10 Boneless Wings$14.95
20 Boneless Wings$27.95
Coach's Pub & Grill image

 

Coach's Pub & Grill

6201 Bishop Rd, Lansing

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sm Boneless Wings$10.99
Lg Boneless Wings$17.99
Boneless Wing Basket$11.99
