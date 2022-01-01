Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Lansing

Lansing restaurants
Toast

Lansing restaurants that serve brisket

Arts Pub image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Arts Pub

809 E Kalamazoo St, Lansing

Avg 4.3 (255 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket Potato Wrap$11.00
smoked brisket, bacon, roasted pepper blend, onion, french fries, smoked gouda, greens, pepper jack cheese & garlic aioli served in a tortilla wrap with your choice of sides
Arts Pub
Got Smoke BBQ Events And Catering, Inc. image

 

Got Smoke BBQ Events And Catering, Inc.

11665 W. Jolly Rd., Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Brisket Mac$14.00
BRISKET SANDWICH$10.00
Got Smoke BBQ Events And Catering, Inc.
Item pic

SOUPS • KOREAN BBQ • BBQ • RAMEN • NOODLES

Qoala dba BENTO KITCHEN CRAVINGS

310 N Clippert St #6, Lansing

Avg 4.8 (648 reviews)
Takeout
BRISKET FRIES$9.50
Beef Brisket Burrito$11.00
Filled with Beef Brisket, Purple Rice, Lettuce, Guacamole, pico de gallo, and cheese.
Drizzled with Korean Spicy house sauce.
Qoala dba BENTO KITCHEN CRAVINGS
Item pic

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

VEG-N

902 E. Cesar E Chavez Ave., Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
VEG-Brisket Sandwich$7.95
Pulled VEG-Brisket, Housemade Cheezy, VEG-Onions, VEG-Pickles & BBQ Sauce, on a Toasted Bun
BRISKET B-N P-BOWL$13.95
VEG-Brisket, Black B-N Crumble, Mixed Greens, Diced Tomato, VEG-Onions, Shredded Cheddar & Housemade Hunny Mustard
Brisket Basket$8.95
Choice of Fries, Pulled VEG-Brisket, VEG-Onions, Shredded Cheddar, VEG-N Cheezy, Housemade Hunny Mustard & BBQ Sauce
VEG-N
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Saddleback BBQ

1147 S. Washington Ave., Lansing

Avg 4.5 (994 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Brisket Chili Cheese Fries$7.99
We combined our brand new Brisket chili with our seasoned french fries and topped it with shredded cheese to create Saddleback Chili Cheese Fries topped with Green onions.
1/3lb Brisket Combo$15.99
Smoked and sliced brisket served with a side of fries and a drink.
**NO CORNCAKE AND PICKLES**
Brisket Sandwich Combo$18.99
Smoked Brisket Sandwich on a Detroit-style bun, topped with coleslaw, served with a side of fries and a drink.
**NO CORNCAKE AND PICKLES**
Saddleback BBQ
Crossroads Barbecue image

 

Crossroads Barbecue

5558 W Saginaw Highway, Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket$9.00
Crossroads Barbecue

