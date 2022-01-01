Brisket in Lansing
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Arts Pub
809 E Kalamazoo St, Lansing
|Brisket Potato Wrap
|$11.00
smoked brisket, bacon, roasted pepper blend, onion, french fries, smoked gouda, greens, pepper jack cheese & garlic aioli served in a tortilla wrap with your choice of sides
Got Smoke BBQ Events And Catering, Inc.
11665 W. Jolly Rd., Lansing
|Brisket Mac
|$14.00
|BRISKET SANDWICH
|$10.00
SOUPS • KOREAN BBQ • BBQ • RAMEN • NOODLES
Qoala dba BENTO KITCHEN CRAVINGS
310 N Clippert St #6, Lansing
|BRISKET FRIES
|$9.50
|Beef Brisket Burrito
|$11.00
Filled with Beef Brisket, Purple Rice, Lettuce, Guacamole, pico de gallo, and cheese.
Drizzled with Korean Spicy house sauce.
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
VEG-N
902 E. Cesar E Chavez Ave., Lansing
|VEG-Brisket Sandwich
|$7.95
Pulled VEG-Brisket, Housemade Cheezy, VEG-Onions, VEG-Pickles & BBQ Sauce, on a Toasted Bun
|BRISKET B-N P-BOWL
|$13.95
VEG-Brisket, Black B-N Crumble, Mixed Greens, Diced Tomato, VEG-Onions, Shredded Cheddar & Housemade Hunny Mustard
|Brisket Basket
|$8.95
Choice of Fries, Pulled VEG-Brisket, VEG-Onions, Shredded Cheddar, VEG-N Cheezy, Housemade Hunny Mustard & BBQ Sauce
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Saddleback BBQ
1147 S. Washington Ave., Lansing
|Brisket Chili Cheese Fries
|$7.99
We combined our brand new Brisket chili with our seasoned french fries and topped it with shredded cheese to create Saddleback Chili Cheese Fries topped with Green onions.
|1/3lb Brisket Combo
|$15.99
Smoked and sliced brisket served with a side of fries and a drink.
**NO CORNCAKE AND PICKLES**
|Brisket Sandwich Combo
|$18.99
Smoked Brisket Sandwich on a Detroit-style bun, topped with coleslaw, served with a side of fries and a drink.
**NO CORNCAKE AND PICKLES**