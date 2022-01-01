Caesar salad in Lansing
Lansing restaurants that serve caesar salad
More about Slice by Saddleback
Slice by Saddleback
644 Migaldi Ln, Lansing
|Caesar Salad
|$5.99
Romaine lettuce, topped with shredded parmesan, garlic butter croutons, and served with a side of a generous portion of caesar dressing.
More about Arts Pub
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Arts Pub
809 E Kalamazoo St, Lansing
|Caesar Salad
|$6.00
Romaine, parmesan, croutons & caesar dressing
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$10.00
grilled chicken, romaine, croutons, parmesan & caesar dressing
More about Saddleback BBQ
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Saddleback BBQ
1147 S. Washington Ave., Lansing
|Caesar Salad (Side)
|$5.50
|Brisket Caesar Salad
|$18.00
A healthy portion of romaine lettuce topped with caesar dressing, croutons, parmesan, and a 1/3lb of smoked brisket.
Served with Corncake and housemade pickles.
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$15.00
A healthy portion of romaine lettuce topped with caesar dressing, croutons, parmesan, and a 1/3lb of smoked chicken.
Served with Corncake and housemade pickles.